Natural Gas Production Rises 12 Percent in Iran

Hadi Hashemzadeh Farhang said that inauguration of two phases in South Pars over the past years has helped Iran to overtake Qatar in terms of gas extraction from the shared South Pars field.

The South Pars managing director also said that in the last Iranian year of 1397 (March 21 2018-2019) gas extraction for the field increased by 7% compared to the year before, while adding that with proper planning the production of sweet gas and sour gas has risen by about 12%.

South Pars has 14 trillion cubic meters of natural gas and 19 billion barrels of gas condensate, which is equivalent to 50% of the country's overall reserves and 8% of the world's gas reserves.