Is Netflix One of the Places You Wish to Work In? This Upcoming Book Might Change Your Mind

Published February 20th, 2020 - 07:28 GMT
Several media outlets over the past few years have reported on the company’s unconventional work environment. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The book is expected to hit shelves on May 12 and details Hastings’ corporate philosophy and set of management principles, as well as stories from his own career.

Netflix Inc Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has written a book based on interviews with current employees, which sheds light on the streaming giant’s radical management culture and the controversial principles at the heart of the company’s psyche.

Hastings co-wrote “No Rules Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention” with Erin Meyer, the author of “The Culture Map”, detailing how company culture transformed Netflix from a US DVD service to a global streaming pioneer, according to a press release.

Several media outlets over the past few years have reported on the company’s unconventional work environment.

The Video Streaming War of 2020: AppleTV+, Disney+ and HBO Max Compete With Netflix
Disney Plus Streaming Service Rack Up Nearly 29 Million Subscribers In 3 Months

