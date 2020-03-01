New Airline Offers Flights Starting from $1

Turkish Airlines' AnadoluJet will offer the opportunity to fly abroad at prices starting at $1 (Dh3 approx) with its new international flights starting on March 29, 2020 from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Ankara Esenboga airports.

Adding Germany, Austria, Azerbaijan, UAE, Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, France, Georgia, Holland, United Kingdom, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Kuwait, Russia and Saudi Arabia to its flight network, the carrier will be flying to 21 countries.

Tickets cannot be cancelled, returned or changed.

Flights from Baghdad, Erbil to Turkey will be sold at prices starting at $1, while the starting ticket price for flights, from Kuwait will be at 1 KWD, from Dubai will be at Dh9, from Dammam and Riyadh will be at 9 SAR.

Flights from Baku, Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Moscow, Rome and Tiflis will start at 1 Euro. Prices for the tickets for the flights from London will be starting at 1 British pound.

Passengers who wish to take advantage of the discount that is available for a limited number of seats will be able to fly at prices starting at $1 before taxes between March 29 - October 24, 2020 for tickets purchased from all sales channels until March 1, 2020.