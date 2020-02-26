New Company Joins The 5G Smartphone Race

Realme announced its arrival into the premium 5G smartphone category with its newest device, while also unveiling its all-new 'AIoT' strategy.

The Shenzhen-based company - whose parent firm also produces Oppo, OnePlus and Vivo phones - introduced the Realme X50 Pro 5G, its flagship for the new standard of mobile technology.

The smartphone is among the first to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G chipset. It comes with a 6.44-inch Super Amolied screen, an improved 64MP main camera, a 32MP ultra-wide-angle camera and promises a full charge in only 35 minutes.

The company also said will strategically position itself as a "populariser of tech trendsetters' lifestyle by making more smartphones and AloT products available.

Realme made its debut in the UAE market in January this year, bringing with it spec-rich, affordable smartphones aimed at younger users.

Globally, Realme has expanded to 25 markets, such as China, India, Southeast Asia, Europe, Russia, Pakistan and Africa including Egypt.

Total shipments exceeded 25 million last year, a year-on-year increase of 500 per cent against 2018.