New plan unveiled for Jebel Ali Palm artificial Island in Dubai

ALBAWABA - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Wednesday a new plan to create the "Jebel Ali Palm" artificial island, which is double the size of the already executed Palm Jumeirah and considered one of the most attractive areas in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated on Twitter that visitors to the island will enjoy over 80 hotels and resorts on the new island.

دبي تكشف عن مخطط لجزيرة النخلة التي ستقوم بانشائها في منطقة جبل علي وتضم ثمانين فندقًا وغيرها من المشاريع العقارية. pic.twitter.com/GLtltxEuVw — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) June 1, 2023

The UAE official news agency stated that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved the new master plan for the development project of "Jebel Ali Palm," which serves the goals of the "Dubai Urban Plan 2040." "Jebel Ali Palm" is one of the projects being implemented by Nakheel Properties, and the project will add 110 kilometers to the coastline of Dubai. It covers an area of 13.4 square kilometers, which is equivalent to double the size of the "Palm Jumeirah," and it will feature green spaces and diverse experiences along the waterfront.

The Jebel Ali Island consists of seven islands that will be connected to form the design of the palm. The design takes into consideration environmental friendliness by relying on renewable energy sources, which are targeted to represent about 30% of the total energy consumed in its public facilities.

The launch of the island comes at a time when the real estate market in Dubai is experiencing a strong recovery, with an increase in demand for buying and renting residential units.