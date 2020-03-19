New Shipping Line Launched Between Saudi Arabia, East African Countries

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced on Wednesday the launch of a new shipping line connecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with East African countries through the shipping line "CMA CGM", the world's leading company in shipping services.

It is also the first container shipping-line to reach King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, on the Red Sea coast, which contributes to enhancing the movement of exports and imports to and from Yanbu.

This comes within the framework of continuous efforts exerted made by Mawani towards strategic partnerships with major international shipping lines, developing the capabilities of Saudi ports and the level of their competitive services in a way that contributes to developing national exports and imports, investment flows and the development of non-oil state revenues.

This also comes within the strategic goals of the authority to contribute to raising Saudi Arabia's competitiveness in terms of investment and logistical services and consolidating the Kingdom's position as one of the main capabilities towards achieving the Vision 2030 in making Saudi Arabia an attractive global logistical platform and a link between continents of the world.

The new shipping line will contribute to linking the Saudi ports, Jeddah Islamic Port and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu with East Africa ports, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It will also lead to opening direct lines for shipping and exporting national products, increasing the quantities of handling in Saudi ports, in addition to contributing to direct import from East Africa and boosting trade.