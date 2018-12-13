This Is the New Technology That Will Give Way to Thinner iPhone in 2019

Apple is said to be using a new touchscreen – from Samsung. (TechRadar)

Apple could make its 2019 iPhone thinner and lighter than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max thanks to new screen technology, according to a report today.

A touch-integrated OLED is said to literally flatten out the touchscreen-making process, which currently requires a separate touch layer that sits on top of a display layer.

Laminating the touch sensitivity to the OLED screen could save a fraction of a millimeter of space, potentially making the next iPhone thinner than before.

Recent iPhones have actually gotten thicker from their thinnest point of 6.9mm (that was the iPhone 6 back in 2014). The iPhone XS Max, the latest model, is 7.7mm thick.