New Xbox One That Uses Downloads Might Debut in 2019

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Microsoft is going to make a streaming-only version of the next Xbox game console, codenamed Xbox Scarlett, and hinted that Microsoft was targeting a 2020 timeframe for two new consoles. (TechRadar)

A new report suggests that Microsoft has a new console in the works that could arrive in 2019: an Xbox One S -like console that doesn’t feature a disc tray.

That means this console won’t be able to use any discs you’ve bought over the years - however, according to the same report by the Thurrott.com website, Microsoft might implement a trade-in program where you exchange discs for digital download codes.

Rumors have been swirling for a while that Microsoft is going to make a streaming-only version of the next Xbox game console, codenamed Xbox Scarlett, and hinted that Microsoft was targeting a 2020 timeframe for two new consoles - the streaming console and the regular next-gen system - and, like most folks, we had thought was the extent of Microsoft’s hardware plans.

But, as it turns out, Microsoft has more in the making. But why create another console in the Xbox One family? One reason is to drive down the cost of hardware even more - somewhere below the $199 / £149 / AU$249 mark. The other reason is that Microsoft wants to test the waters before it goes all-in on a digital-only future with its next-gen Xbox hardware.