New Year's Eve: Fireworks in Dubai to Begin at 8pm on December 31

At midnight, the biggest fireworks show of the season will mark the arrival of the New Year in the UAE at Dubai's Global Village.

The Global Village has announced the New Year's Eve celebrations with a host of mega shows, entertainment and concerts, topped by fireworks.

This year, the Global Village will celebrate the New Year not only of the UAE, but also of six other countries around the world through seven countdowns and fireworks displays. The first fireworks show begins at 8:00pm UAE time and will celebrate New Year in the Philippines, followed by a popular performance from the Philippines on the Main Cultural Stage.

This will be followed by a countdown and fireworks display to mark the New Year in Thailand followed by popular Thai performances. As the clock strikes 10:00 pm, the countdown and fireworks will celebrate the arrival of the New Year in Bangladesh, followed by fireworks at the 10:30 pm in celebration of 2018 in India and of Pakistan at 11:00 pm.

At midnight, the biggest fireworks show of the season will mark arrival of the New Year in the UAE, preceded by special offers from the entertainment team at the Main Cultural Stage and the countdown to end 2017 and begin the New Year.

Global Village has also announced that in response to the high demand of guests and in conjunction with the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), it will open its gates welcoming guests from 2:00pm every Friday from December 26, 2017 to January 26, 2018.

Global Village will remain open from 2:00pm to 1:00am to allow guests and families to enjoy its wide variety of unique cultural and entertainment experiences and shopping through its 27 pavilions that present cultures of 75 countries.

The fun at Global Village does not stop at the New Year events, it continues to offer unique shopping experiences, cultural shows, entertainment events and surprises every day until April 7, 2018. Its opening hours are 4:00pm to 12:00am from Saturday to Wednesday and from 4:00pm until 1:00am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. Global Village is dedicated on Mondays to families and women only.

All shows and events at Global Village are included in the ticket price of Dh15.