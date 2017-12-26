Sea Dubai to Launch New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018

Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World CEO

Sea Dubai, the foremost initiative for enhancing Dubai's competitiveness as a leading destination for marine leisure tourism, has announced its plan to launch the ‘New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018’ from 29 to 31 Dec 2017 with the support of 12 public and private entities, and participation of more than 1,000 yachts. The event embodies the initiative’s key objective of sustaining the framework of coordination between maritime sector leaders to promote Dubai’s good standing on the world's marine leisure map. The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), Dubai Police, the organizer “Water Adventure Dubai”, and the sponsor “Floating Seashores, a project done by Kleindienst Group” are lending support for the success of the event.

The upcoming largest yacht gathering in the UAE in celebration of the New Year will be held in a delightful leisure setting along the shores of Dubai. It will provide an exceptional experience to enjoy the legendary celebrations of Dubai, alongside the world's largest fireworks and light displays.

Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation commented on the upcoming spectacular event:

“The New Year’s yacht gathering will further enhance Dubai’s competitiveness on the world’s maritime tourism map. We have now more diversified tourism product offering, and with bold initiatives like Sea Dubai we can expect more success and growth in 2018 and beyond. This will also be a new different way to celebrate the new year”.

Ali Al Daboos, Executive Director of Operations, DMCA, said: “New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018 is an important addition to ongoing initiatives for enhancing Dubai's position as a world-class destination for New Year’s Day celebrations. This is an excellent initiative aimed at delivering a unique three-day experience spanning the Burj Al Arab up to the Palm Jumeirah. It is in line with relentless efforts to accelerate the growth of the marine leisure sector as a key pillar for consolidating the leadership of the local maritime community as one of the most competitive and attractive in the world.”

Al Daboos added: “The upcoming event reflects the continued commitment to upholding the objectives of the Sea Dubai initiative to enhance Dubai's presence on the marine leisure tourism map. Sea Dubai promotes close cooperation and coordination with strategic partners from both the public and private sectors to ensure a unique leisure experience for sea lovers. Organizing the event is in line with Sea Dubai’s efforts to implement valuable initiatives and ambitious projects, as well as develop advanced facilities for promoting the marine leisure sector and bringing it to a new level of excellence, leadership and growth”.

On his part, Josef Kleindienst, Chairman Kleindienst Group said: “Dubai will once again surprise and impress with its latest initiative ‘Sea Dubai’. As a developer, the Kleindienst Group’s ambition aligns with Dubai’s vision to be a leading global destination and home of innovation as the world’s most forward-thinking city. We are proud to support the first ‘Sea Dubai’ initiative and showcase our spectacular Floating Seahorse - the world’s first luxury underwater living experience -as part of DMCA’s unique New Year’s Eve celebrations. The Floating Seahorse will be centre stage for light shows and music during this unique three-day marine event. We congratulate DMCA for this initiative and the professional organisation to make Dubai one of the world’s leading and most advanced maritime destinations”.

New Year’s Eve Yacht Gathering 2018 is scheduled to take place from 11:00 am to 2:00 am, during the period from 29 to 31 Dec 2017. It is being managed by Sea Dubai, an initiative launched by the DMCA to establish clear and definitive frameworks for recreational marine craft licensing regulations and mechanisms in the emirate. Sea Dubai supports and develops recreational marine activities that provide world-class experiences to all Dubai visitors. The initiative also aims to speed up and better facilitate the registration and licensing of sailing permits within the framework of cooperation with the public and private sectors. It identifies tourist spots for sailing, resting places, floating restaurants, marinas, and permitted yachts as well.