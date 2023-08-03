Nintendo's Q1 net profits sore thanks to Zelda

ALBAWABA- Nintendo said Thursday that its first-quarter net profits jumped 52 percent to $1.26 billion, thanks to sales of its latest The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom game and Illumintaion's Super Mario Bros. movie.

Japan's gaming giant left its full-year net profit forecast for the year to March 2024 unchanged at $2.37 billion according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom (Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom is considered one of the biggest releases of 2023 with players already sinking hundreds of hours into it and calling it a game-of-the-year contender.

Tears of The Kingdom was released on May 12th, 2023 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive selling over 10 million copies in 3 days. It even sold more physical copies than Capcom's Resident Evil 4 and Respawn's Star Wars: Jed Survivor.

Gamers thought that Tears of The Kingdom was going to be a glorified DLC for Breath of The Wild since it is set in the same world but Nintendo surprised everybody with what they had to offer in the game.

Nintendo developed 2 explorable worlds other than the surface including the stunning skies and the underground that sent chills down every gamer's spine because of its darkness and creepy monsters.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Nintendo, Illumination, and Warner Bros.)

The Super Mario Bros. movie made a whopping $1.356 billion worldwide since its release on April 5th, 2023. According to Collider, Super Mario’ remains the only film to hit a billion dollars this year.

The reason behind Mario's movie making this much money is simply its name, Nintendo's Italian plumber has built a name for himself over the year. Even people that did not play the games know who Super Mario is and his iconic voice by Charles Martinet.

Charles Marinet and Chris Pratt (Wikipedia)

It was a surprise to many people that Warner Bros. and Nintendo cast Chris Pratt as Super Mario instead of the legendary Charles Martinet since he does not sound like the Italian plumber at all.

If you have not played Tears of The Kingdom or watched The Super Mario Bros. movie, you are missing out on loads of fun!

You can purchase Tears of The Kingdom if you own a Nintendo Switch for $69.99 on the Nintendo's eshop or physically at your nearest game store.

If you missed The Super Mario Bros. movie in cinemas, you can stream it through Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store.