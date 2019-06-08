No More Facebook Apps on Huawei Mobiles

Facebook has stopped allowing the pre-installation of apps on Huawei smartphones, becoming the latest American company to respond to Washington's blacklisting of the Chinese tech firm.





The social media company said Friday that it was suspending the provision of software to Huawei that allowed its devices to come pre-installed with apps including Facebook (FB), WhatsApp and Instagram.

People who already own Huawei smartphones with those apps will be unaffected by the suspension, and can continue to use and update the apps, Facebook added.