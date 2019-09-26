No New Taxes to Be Levied in Jordan

Finance Minister Ezzeddin Kanakrieh has recently said that the government has no intention to increase taxes despite the decrease in tax revenues during this year.







The minister's remarks came during a meeting on Tuesday with the parliamentary Financial Committee of the Lower House on Tuesday.

Kanakrieh said that the procedures the government has taken were aimed at enhancing growth, combatting tax evasion and rationalising current expenditures.

Kanakrieh added that these procedures, including those related to the real estate sector, have had a considerable impact on increasing tax revenues, the Jordan News Agency Petra, reported.

The minister said that allocations are put aside for capital projects, citing their importance in improving services and creating job opportunities.

The minister noted that capital projects not yet implemented are being reviewed so as to either inquire into the possibility of setting them up in partnership with the private sector or to put them on hold according to national priorities.

Though tax revenues went down last year, the government has no intention of imposing more taxes or increasing exiting ones, he said.

In a bid to control public spending, Kanakrieh said that several public departments have been merged, adding that the government will go ahead with similar budgetary control procedures.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are "positive", Kanakrieh said, adding that the IMF understands the challenges facing the national economy.