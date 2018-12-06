Nokia Reveals New 'Value Flagship' 8.1

The Nokia 8.1 will be available in the UAE from December 15 for Dh1,499. (KhT)

HMD Global on Wednesday unveiled the all-new Nokia 8.1, further building on its continuing and aggressive strategy of placing the iconic brand in the 'value flagship' space.



The latest device - the successor to the Nokia 7 Plus - from the Finnish company comes with a dual-lens camera powered by Zeiss optics and Sony technology. It promises optimal performance even in low-light conditions.



The Nokia 8.1 is also part of the Android One portfolio, which promises a pure Android experience and consistent updates and patches, as well as the Android Enterprise Recommended programme.

"We have managed to establish ourselves in the highly-competitive smartphone market," Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, said at the event.



He added that Nokia, combining both the smartphone and feature phone categories, is the No.1 brand in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.



Seiche also said that Nokia is among the top five smartphone brands in over 30 markets, and is also the fastest-growing in a quarter-to-quarter basis.



In the Mena region, he said that Nokia has made "significant strides", having grown 50 per cent in the past year.



Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HMD Global, says that the company is doing everything it can to offer the best value for consumers' money.



The Nokia 8.1 will be available in the UAE from December 15 for Dh1,499.