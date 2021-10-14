Nokia to Roll Out A New Version of Iconic 6310

  1. Home
Published October 14th, 2021 - 10:17 GMT
The phone will be priced at around $66 and would be available in Yellow, Black with 16MB RAM, 8MB internal. It's battery will last for 21.7 days! (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The classic ‘brick’ phone comes with a few new specs

Nokia has decided to celebrate its 20th anniversary by re-releasing its classic 6310 and guess what...it’s got our favorite game the legendary mobile game snake which kept us entertained before Facebook.

The classic ‘brick’ phone comes with a few new specs like a larger 2.8 inch 320x240 pixel screen, a color display but no touchscreen, plus a rear camera and access to news channels and radio stations.

Nokia

The phone will be priced at around $66 and would be available in Yellow, Black with 16MB RAM, 8MB internal. It's battery will last for 21.7 days!

 

