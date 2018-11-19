Non-US Linked Companies in Foreign Countries Continue Iran Trade Despite Sanctions

3,000 small- and medium-sized companies as well as large firms are working with Iran. (Shutterstock)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi underlined that a majority of foreign companies have not ceased their cooperation with Iran in different fields despite the unilateral sanction re-imposed by the US against the Islamic Republic.

"Those companies not linked with the US are continuing their cooperation with Iran," Araqchi said on Saturday in Madrid, Spain, in reaction to rumors that the re-imposed US sanctions have forced foreign firms to leave the country.

He reiterated that around 3,000 small- and medium-sized companies as well as large firms are working with Iran, and said, "What they want is a financial channel for doing business."

The Iranian deputy foreign minister, meantime, said that the previous US administration had imposed much harsher sanctions against Iran, but it eventually had to sit for negotiations, adding, "(US President Donald) Trump is still following an already failed experience."

The United States is an economic power and like a bully is putting pressure on other countries. But it is a country which has been isolated politically,' he said.

In relevant remarks on Saturday, Spanish State Secretary of Foreign Affairs Fernando Valenzuela ascertained that Europe is resolute to confront the US unilateral foreign policy, voicing his country's unwavering support for the Iran nuclear deal of 2015.

Valenzuela made the remarks in a meeting with Araqchi in Madrid.

The European Union is seeking to provide a mechanism to cover Iran-Europe relations independent of the central bank and other monetary and financial bodies, he maintained.

"As long as Iran and the European Union preserve Iran deal, they will have the opportunity to find a solution for removing trade barriers," the senior Spanish diplomat reassured.

During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of mutual interests such as political, economic, regional and international issues.