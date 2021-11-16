Now You Can ‘Play Something’ On Netflix Through Amazon's Alexa

The giant subscription streaming service and production company, Netflix, has now linked its automatic selector to Amazon’s voice-controlled AI and streaming hardware, reported The Verge.

US and Canada residents can now just mutter the words “Alexa, Play Something,” and if they have an Echo speaker or app listening in, plus a Fire TV device with Netflix activated, Alexa will actually play one of their Netflix recommended shows/movies. In a post mentioning the feature, Netflix director of marketing partnerships Magno Herran says, “we are excited to partner with Fire TV to bring the Alexa voice technology to the Netflix Play Something feature. Now you can instantly discover a show or film we know you’ll love based on what you’ve watched before.”

Although other devices and services include voice control, like Google Assistant, Roku, or Comcast, it seems that only Amazon has the "Play Something" command linked at the moment despite battling Netflix with its Prime Video product.

The promotional materials mention it’s “available first on Fire TV,” therefore it is expected to be available on other platforms eventually.