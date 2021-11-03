Disney+ Surpasses Netflix By 3x More Profits in 2021

Despite fewer downloads, Disney Plus was the highest-grossing streaming video entertainment app at $316 million, data presented by Finbold reveals.

Tencent video came in second place second at $240 million, followed by iQIYI at $186 million. HBO Max grossed $156 million, with Youku coming in the top five at $111 million.

Netflix came in in sixth place grossing at $89 million, at least 3.5 times less than Disney Plus, to rank sixth overall, even though Netflix’s domination on various download platforms worldwide.

According to the research report:

“The profits and downloads metrics from the two platforms indicate that the market is far from saturated, and consumers are willing to pay. This allows platforms like Disney and Netflix to provide valuable content to grow. Additionally, Disney Plus appears to have the upper hand considering the services are not available globally.”

The American streaming service Netflix has recently teamed up with Kuwait-based National Creative Industries Group K.S.C.C (NCIG) to launch MENA's first scriptwriting program.

The partnership aims to deliver the 'NCIG TV Writers’ Lab 6x6, a program designed to incubate six writers from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and turn their ideas into market-ready pitch decks in six weeks with the ultimate goal of having each of the selected creators present their final projects to Netflix', according to the announcement.