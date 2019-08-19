Now You Can Make 5G Video Calls From Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

The world tallest tower and the pride of Dubai, Burj Khalifa, set another record recently, along with Etisalat.





For the first time ever, a super-fast video call was made from the top of Burj Khalifa over Etisalat's recently launched 5G network.

The historic call, which was posted by Etisalat on social media on Monday, shows two excited officials having the first 5G video call from Burj Khalifa to the Etisalat headquarters in Abu Dhabi - marveling at the fast seamless connection.

Etisalat captioned the video:

First #5G video call from the tallest tower on earth #BurjKhalifa using #etisalat5G the widest coverage and the fastest network

The call officially adds the iconic tower to the list of places where the 5G is available in the emirate.

The 5G call is a major step for Etisalat as it proves the network readiness and availability of the 5G network and services in the country.

Etisalat's landmark announcement earlier in the year also gave subscribers an opportunity to be the first in the MENA region to experience the new super-fast 5G network on 5G ready smartphones.



The telecom company aims to provide customers speeds of upto 1Gbps, faster response time and lower latency to 1 millisecond on the 5G network.

At around 20 times faster than 4G and with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will allow users to stream live 4K resolution video anywhere at any time, with virtually no lag.

Etisalat aims to build 1,000 5G towers across the UAE during 2019 to enable 5G coverage.

Etisalat embarked on its 5G journey in 2014 when it started constructing the network with a dedicated team of engineers and specialists.

Expo 2020 was also the first major commercial customer in MEASA to partner with Etisalat on 5G in July 2018.

In May of this year, Etisalat became the first operator in the region to offer 5G smartphone and service to all customers. The company has partnered with ZTE and Huawei to provide 5G-ready phones to customers.