Now, You Must Have a Facebook Account to Use Messenger

Facebook has removed the ability to use Messenger without an account on the social networking giant.

Earlier, new users were able to access Messenger or Messenger Lite app using their phone number instead of a Facebook account.

With the new update, users will require to have a Facebook account to chat with friends using Messenger, VentureBeat notes.

The latest change precedes the company's plan of unifying the technical infrastructure of all its services including WhatsApp and Instagram.