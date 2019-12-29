  1. Home
  3. Now, You Must Have a Facebook Account to Use Messenger

Published December 29th, 2019 - 07:36 GMT
users will require to have a Facebook account to chat with friends using Messenger. (Shutterstock)
Earlier, new users were able to access Messenger or Messenger Lite app using their phone number instead of a Facebook account.

Facebook has removed the ability to use Messenger without an account on the social networking giant.

With the new update, users will require to have a Facebook account to chat with friends using Messenger, VentureBeat notes.

The latest change precedes the company's plan of unifying the technical infrastructure of all its services including WhatsApp and Instagram.

