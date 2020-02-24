  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Oil Prices Stumble As Coronavirus Outbreak Grows And Libya Supply Risks Continue

Oil Prices Stumble As Coronavirus Outbreak Grows And Libya Supply Risks Continue

Published February 24th, 2020 - 11:51 GMT
Oil Prices Stumble As Coronavirus Outbreak Grows And Libya Supply Risks Continue
This marked the third week in a row that the oil rig count in the U.S. showed an increase. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Global oil prices see slight fall due to ongoing COVID-19 and Libya supply risks on Monday

Brent oil was down during early trading on Monday with the growing coronavirus outbreak pressuring demand and threatening global growth while supply risks from Libya continue. 

Brent was trading at $57.02 per barrel at 06.50 GMT on Monday, while American West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was at $52.12 at the same time.

On Friday, Brent closed at $58.30 while WTI saw prices of $53.38 per barrel.

Last week, Brent climbed to as high as $60 per barrel on Thursday, while WTI soared to as much as $54.50 a barrel, to both marks their highest levels since Jan. 29, according to official data.

With five oil-exporting ports in Libya remaining non-operational, the country has been brought to the brink of a complete production shutdown.

The oil rig count in U.S. increased this week, according to the latest data released Friday by oilfield services company Baker Hughes.

The number of oil rigs, an indicator of short-term production in the country, rose by one to reach 679 for the week ending Feb. 21, from 678 the previous week.

This marked the third week in a row that the oil rig count in the U.S. showed an increase.

However, the oil rig count in the country is still 20.4% down year-over-year, having totaled 853 during the same period last year.

 Saudi Arabia to Enter the Gas Exporting Game Through A $110 Billion Project
Saudi Arabia's Denial of Mulling Break from OPEC+ Sends Oil Prices Higher By 1 Percent

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...