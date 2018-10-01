Oman Air Flies to Athens Starting June 2019

Oman has strong bilateral relations with Greece and the introduction of this new flight will certainly help strengthen relations even further. (Shutterstock)

Oman Air will be flying to Athens, the capital of Greece, as of June 2019, it was announced in a statement in Doha. Oman Air’s daily flight to and from Athens will be operated with the new state-of-the-art Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Announcing the news, engineer Abdul Aziz al-Raisi, Oman Air’s CEO, said: “We are extremely proud and happy to add Athens to our rapidly growing network, as the first of several new routes to be launched in 2019. Oman has strong bilateral relations with Greece and the introduction of this new flight will certainly help strengthen relations even further. The new route will also enable Oman Air’s guests to explore a remarkable city with an ancient civilisation, steeped in history and amazing landscapes.

Oman Air flights to Athens, WY 191, will depart Muscat at 2.45pm and reach Athens at 7.50pm. The return flight will depart Athens at 12.20am and arrive in Muscat at 6.35am. The flight duration is approximately five hours.

Dr Yiannis Paraschis, CEO, of Athens Airport, commented: “We are very pleased with Oman Air’s decision to add Athens to its continuously growing network. This significant network addition is great news for travellers on both ends of the route, offering them the possibility to discover Athens and Muscat, two historic and exciting destinations. Furthermore, it is also an important development that enhances Athens connectivity towards strategic markets beyond Muscat”.