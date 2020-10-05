Oman Air Resumes Weekly Flights to 2 Pakistani Cities

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, returned to scheduled service on October 1 with service to 18 cities in 12 countries including two flights per week connecting Muscat with the Pakistani cities of Islamabad and Lahore.

Flights to and from Islamabad depart and arrive on Sundays and Thursdays. Flights to and from Lahore depart and arrive on Sundays and Fridays.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman's airports. Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day. Cabin crew all wear a full set of personal protective equipment, meal service has been modified to further ensure safety and a number of other steps have been taken to ensure that the airline's guests and crew are safe at all times.

Guests who are planning to travel to Muscat should visit the Civil Aviation Authority website to ensure they are prepared to comply with requirements to enter the Sultanate, an airline statement said.

Guests departing from Oman should also ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Guests travelling to Pakistan should ensure that they are aware of official requirements to enter the country.