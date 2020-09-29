Oman Air to Resume Flights to These Countries by October

Muscat-based Oman Air will resume flights to 18 cities in 12 countries, including the UAE and Qatar by Oct. 1, national daily Times of Oman has reported.

There will be two scheduled flights per week to Dubai and Doha, the airline announced on Twitter.

The move comes as international air travel gradually returns to normal after months of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in Oman’s airports. (Physical) distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day,” the company assured in a statement, adding in-flight service has also been modified to ensure safety of passengers.

Those travelling to Muscat were encouraged to visit the website of the Omani Civil Aviation Authority, as well as relevant sources from countries of destinations, to check COVID-19-related guidelines and ensure a smooth journey.