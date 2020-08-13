Oman Airports Host Over 3.5 Million Passengers till May

The total number of passengers travelling through airports in Oman (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm) at the end of May reached 3.59 million passengers, new data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar International Airports at the end of May reached 24,555 flights, according to the latest data released by NCSI.



The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 51 per cent to 3.22 million passengers at the end of May, over the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 46.3 per cent to 25,279 flights at the end of May, from 47,104 flights for the same period of 2019.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 23,043 flights at the end of May, falling 46.6 per cent over the same period of 2019. Meanwhile, the total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport fell by 51.4 per cent at the end of May, reaching 2.98 million passengers. This included 1.48 million passenger arrivals, 1.48 million passenger departures, and 5,121 passenger transits.



Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 43.6 per cent to 2,236 flights at the end of May, against 3,963 flights for the same period of 2019. The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 43.8 per cent and 43.4 per cent, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 45.2 per cent to 239,969 passengers at the end of May, against 438,038 passengers for the same period of the previous year. This included 118,995 passenger arrivals and 120,974 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.



Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 44.2 per cent to 286,880 passengers at the end of May compared to 514,446 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport fell by 45.8 per cent to 2,364 flights compared to 4,358 flights in May 2019.



The total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport fell by 46.6 per cent to 978 flights at the end of May, while the number of domestic fights fell by 45.2 per cent to 1,386 flights. The total number of international passengers fell by 42.4 per cent to reach 114,409 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers also fell by 45.4 per cent to 172,471 passengers.



Meanwhile, the total number of passengers at Sohar International Airport fell by 36.4 per cent to 68,714 passengers for the period under study compared to 108,047 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Sohar International Airport also fell 44.9 per cent to 534 flights at the end of May 2020 compared to 970 flights in May 2019.



Duqm Airport also saw a drop in the total number of domestic passengers by 37.8 per cent to 14,539 passengers at the end of May compared to 23,371 passengers for the same period of 2019. The total number of flights at Duqm Airport until the end of May reached 154, which is the drop by 38.9 per cent compared to 252 flights in 2019, the report showed.