Oman Aviation Group Mulls Investing in Sea-to-Air Logistics

Oman Aviation Group (OAG) has said that it is exploring opportunities for investment in ‘Sea-to-Air’ logistics and cargo transportation centering on the Sultanate’s international airports in Sohar and Salalah, reported Oman Daily Observer.
But while Muscat International Airport is already being positioned as the hub of a far-reaching national aviation ecosystem, key roles are being envisaged for Sohar and Salalah airports as well. Details of Oman Aviation Group’s vision for Sohar and Salalah airports, in addition to Muscat International Airport, were shared during an ‘InvestinOman’ webinar held recently.
A trade hub in its own right, Salalah port offers the swiftest transit times to Europe and Asia from a single location at 32 per cent lower costs than competing ports. The port handles over 3,000 vessel calls per annum from lines such as Maersk, MSC and APL.
Air-cargo transportation opportunities stem from Salalah’s significance as an inter-modal hub with sea, land and air connections across short distances. Additionally, a bonded corridor connects the customs controlled area with Salalah Free-zone located nearby. Besides, Salalah’s proximity to Yemen can also be exploited to support humanitarian aid supplies to that country, Oman Aviation Group noted.
A signature initiative of Oman Aviation Group is to support the development of Airport Cities anchored by its international gateways. “Oman Airport Cities will offer world-class commercial, retail, hospitality, MICE, leisure and logistics hubs and clusters in close proximity to Muscat International Airport, Sohar International Airport and Salalah International Airport,” it added.
