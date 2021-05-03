Oman: Ban On All Commercial Activities to Remain

Oman will continue to ban on all commercial activities and to prohibit the movement of people and vehicles with effect ‪from 9 pm to 4 am‬ ‪from May 8 2021‬, in all governorates as per the earlier decision, said the Sultanate’s Supreme Committee.

The movement of people and vehicles to be banned ‪from 7 pm till 4 am‬ with effect ‪from May 8 to 15, the exception of segments announced earlier, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported, citing the Supreme Committee statement.

All commercial activities will be banned throughout the day with effect ‪from May 8 to 15‬, with the exception of foodstuff sale outlets, fuel filling stations, health establishments and pharmacies. Home delivery service to be allowed for all types of goods during the ban period.

Attendance of all employees at the workplace will be suspended and substituted with online work for all units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other public legal entities with effect ‪from May 9 to 11‬. The Supreme Committee has urges private sector establishments and companies to implement or continue to implement online work and downsize the number of employees needed to attend at the workplace.

Eid prayers; pre-Eid souqs (Habta); gatherings or assembling of any kind is not allowed in all places, including beaches and parks during Eid Al Fitr holidays. This also includes a ban on family gatherings or Eid gatherings or mass celebrations of the Eid.