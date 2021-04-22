Oman Ranks 5th in Arab World in Energy Transition Index

Oman was ranked fifth in the Arab world and it came in the 74th place in the world, scoring 55 points in the Effective Energy Transition Index for 2021, issued by the World Economic Forum.

The index measures the current level of energy system performance in countries and the readiness of the overall environment in them to transform to sustainable and affordable energy, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

Sweden topped the index, which benchmarks 115 countries, followed by Denmark and Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum pointed out that as countries continue to make progress in the transition to clean energy, the transformation of economic, political and social practices must be consolidated to ensure sustainable progress

It said that despite the outbreak of the "Covid-19" pandemic, annual global investment in energy transition has surpassed $500 billion during 2020 for the first time in its history. The number of people deprived of electricity supply fell to less than 800 million compared to 1.2 billion people 10 years ago. It added that an increase in renewable energy capacity has helped energy importing countries, in particular, to achieve remarkable progress in both environmental sustainability and energy security.