Oman Cracks Down on Expats With Hundreds of Arrests and Deportations

A total of 346 expats were arrested, while an additional 446 were deported in one week, the Ministry of Manpower has announced.

The Ministry revealed this information when it released its weekly indicators.

According to officials, the arrests took place after a joint operation was hosted between November 4 and 11, 2018.

Out of the 346 workers who were arrested, 169 were “fugitive workers”, 162 were “freelance workers” and 15 were undocumented workers.

Muscat, the capital city, recorded the highest number of arrests with 111, followed by Northern Batinah Governorate with 66.

The ministry also deported 446 workers for “violating the provisions of the Labour Law”.