Oman Exempts These Passport Holders from Applying for Visas to Hungary

Published October 6th, 2019 - 11:30 GMT
Holders of passports, may enter into, exit from, or transit without a visa requirement. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The agreement between the two parties was inked as both countries wishes to facilitate the travel of their nationals

The Sultanate and Hungary have reached a mutual agreement to exempt those with diplomatic, special and service passports from having to apply for visas.


The agreement between the two parties was inked as both countries wishes to facilitate the travel of their nationals with the aim strengthening the friendly relations between both countries.

The agreement read: ''The provision of this agreement applies to holders of the following passports, valid diplomatic, special or service passports of the government of the Sultanate of Oman. Valid diplomatic or foreign service and service passports of the government of Hungary."

Article 2, says, "Nationals of either party, holders of any of the passports mentioned, may enter into, exit from, or transit through the territory of the other party without a visa requirement and stay there without a residence permit for a period not exceeding 90 days in any one 180 day period, which entails considering the 180 day period preceding each day of stay.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Muscat Media Group

