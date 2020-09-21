Oman: Expats Exodus Continue As 50,000 Return Home in August

Oman’s expatriate population dropped by more than 50,000 during the month of August, Times of Oman cited government data.

The number of expats in Oman in August was 1,747,844, down from 1,801,739 in July, reflecting a decrease of 53,895 expatriates during this period.

The number of Omanis rose from 2,726,195 in July to 2,732,489, and increase of more than 6,000 locals. The decrease in the number of expats meant the country’s population dropped from 4,527,934 to 4,480,333, a 3.88 percent decline in population between August 2019 and 2020.

All of Oman’s 11 governorates reported population decline. Muscat showed the largest percentage drop (6.2 percent), with the number of expats dipping from 805,401 in July, to 778,387 in August, a decrease of about 27,000 people.

The second-highest drop was witnessed in the southern Governorate of Dhofar, which saw a 5.6 percent population decrease. Expat number dropped from 207,850 to 202,072 in a month’s time.

The divs were released in the National Centre for Statistics and Information’s Monthly Statistical Bulletin for September 2020.