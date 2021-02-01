Oman Extends Closure of Land Exist by a Week

Oman has announced extending to another week the closure of its land exits due to coronavirus Covid-19, a media report said.
The supreme committee in charge of dealing with the developments resulting from the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 said that it was decided to extend as of February 1 at 6 pm local time, the closure of land cross points for another week that ends at 6 pm on February 8, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group