Oman Extends Grace Period to Employers of Expat Workers

Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced that it has extended the grace period granted to employers of non-Omani workers who still occupy Omanized jobs as of January 21, 2021, a media report said.

The decision allows non-Omani workers to shift to other non-Omanized jobs in accordance with terms set for the occupation of such jobs, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

It also covers amending ‘suspended’ jobs to other jobs and allows the amendment of jobs of different occupational grades in accordance with terms set for employment.

Other aspects include amending and transferring data of non-Omani manpower from one activity to another in the same establishment in line with terms governing employment licenses.

The announcement also covers the amendment of salaries of non-Omani manpower in accordance with the signed contract, with provision for the transfer of services of non-Omani workers from one employer to another as per the terms.

The announcement, among other amendments, also permits the employer to apply for license for recruitment of non-Omani workers, from inside the Sultanate, within the slot of ‘suspended’ activities, provided the terms are met.