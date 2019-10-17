Oman Is Home for 33,000 Women Investors In Vital Sectors

Close to one in three investors in Oman is now a woman, who controls about 11.6 per cent of the total ownership of Omani securities. Omani citizens make up about 93 per cent of the total female investors in the Sultanate with non-Omanis comprising the remaining seven per cent.Director of Studies and External Relations Department of MEDC, Nidal Bint Mustafa Al Hameed, said, “Muscat Clearing and Depository Company issued a special bulletin on the occasion of the Omani Women's Day, which shows an accurate statistic of the investments of women in the stock market sector.”“Women in Muscat Governorate have the highest investment in the stock market with a value of OMR121.5 million. Dhofar Governorate ranked second according to the market value of securities owned by Omani women with a value of OMR9.5 million," she added.

Al-Dhahirah and Al-Buraimi Governorates ranked fifth with a value of OMR1.3 million while North and South-Eastern Governorates came in sixth place with a market value of women investments amounting to OMR995,000."Al Wusta came in seventh place with investments amounting to OMR107,000. Musandam came in the eighth position with an investment value of OMR73,000,” she added.

She explained that Bank Muscat came in the top five companies owned by Omani women investors in terms of securities at OMR14.9 million, followed by Al Jazeera Steel at OMR14.7 million and Oman Refreshments at OMR13.7 million, followed by Al Fajer Company and Omantel worth OMR11.2 million and OMR7.3 million respectively.



In terms of the number of Omani women investors, Omantel leads the list of five companies with 8,232 Omani investors, followed by Voltamp Energy with 5,537 Omani investors, Bank Nizwa with 3,919 female investors, while the number of Omani female investors in Phoenix Power Company is 2,398 and in Sohar Power with 2192 investors.