  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Oman Inks Pact to Promote Smart Cities, IoT

Oman Inks Pact to Promote Smart Cities, IoT

Published August 3rd, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
Oman Inks Pact to Promote Smart Cities, IoT
The agreement covers several fields, namely smart public services, smart infrastructure solutions, smart environment solutions such as managing wasted water and smart road lights system, as well as reading electricity and water meters’ solutions. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The agreement also includes cooperation to promote knowledge transfer between the government and the business and academic sectors, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has teamed up in a cooperation deal with the National Energy Centre (NEC) to introduce the experience of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Sultanate.

Also ReadOman Imposes $13,000 Fine On Pyramid MarketeersOman Imposes $13,000 Fine On Pyramid Marketeers

The agreement also includes cooperation to promote knowledge transfer between the government and the business and academic sectors, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The agreement covers several fields, namely smart public services, smart infrastructure solutions, smart environment solutions such as managing wasted water and smart road lights system, as well as reading electricity and water meters’ solutions.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ali Amer al-Shidhani, the Ministry’s Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology and Abdullah Rashid al-Badi, CEO of NEC.

Also ReadOman Imposes $13,000 Fine On Pyramid MarketeersOman Jabs Two Million People For Covid-19

This article has been amended from its original source.

Tags:OmanIoTSmart Cities

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...