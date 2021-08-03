Oman Inks Pact to Promote Smart Cities, IoT

Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has teamed up in a cooperation deal with the National Energy Centre (NEC) to introduce the experience of smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Sultanate.

The agreement also includes cooperation to promote knowledge transfer between the government and the business and academic sectors, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The agreement covers several fields, namely smart public services, smart infrastructure solutions, smart environment solutions such as managing wasted water and smart road lights system, as well as reading electricity and water meters’ solutions.

The agreement was signed by Dr Ali Amer al-Shidhani, the Ministry’s Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology and Abdullah Rashid al-Badi, CEO of NEC.

This article has been amended from its original source.