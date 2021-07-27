  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Oman Jabs Two Million People For Covid-19

Oman Jabs Two Million People For Covid-19

Published July 27th, 2021 - 06:32 GMT
2 million people are vaccinated in Oman
The Sultan Qaboos Street is picture in the Omani capital Muscat amidst a Covid-19 lockdown during the Eid al-Adha Muslim feat on July 20, 2021. MOHAMMED MAHJOUB / AFP
Highlights
The number of people who took the first dose of a vaccine stood at 1,587,784

Almost 2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Oman since the start of the country’s National Immunization Campaign. 

Also ReadOman Extends Eid Al-Adha Lockdown to 24th JulyOman Extends Eid Al-Adha Lockdown to 24th July

This represents 53% of the targeted population, the state-owned Oman News Agency said. 


The number of people who took the first dose of a vaccine stood at 1,587,784 while the number of those who took two doses stood at 338,523, it said. 

Also ReadOman Extends Eid Al-Adha Lockdown to 24th JulySaudi, Oman Pledges to Boost Cooperation

Muscat governorate came first in the number of vaccinated people that reached 618,264 (55% of the target category) followed by North Al Batinah with 234,808 (39%), then South Al Batinah with 153,277 (45%).

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:National Immunization CampaignOmanvaccinecoronavirus

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...