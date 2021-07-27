Oman Jabs Two Million People For Covid-19

Almost 2 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Oman since the start of the country’s National Immunization Campaign.

Nearly two million people vaccinated in Oman : MOH



This represents 53% of the targeted population, the state-owned Oman News Agency said.



The number of people who took the first dose of a vaccine stood at 1,587,784 while the number of those who took two doses stood at 338,523, it said.

Muscat governorate came first in the number of vaccinated people that reached 618,264 (55% of the target category) followed by North Al Batinah with 234,808 (39%), then South Al Batinah with 153,277 (45%).

