Oman Instructs Airlines to Settle Ticket Refunds Before November 3

All airlines operating in Oman have been asked to settle ticket refund claims within a timeframe, said a report.



The Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) has given all airlines a deadline, no later than November 2, to settle their financial positions, and to end all claims to refund the value of air tickets, considering the conditions worldwide for travel, said a report in Oman Daily Observer

The deadline for completing claims on tickets issued for Omani students studying abroad is no later than August 19.



For the conditions that the world is going through due to this pandemic, airlines are exempted from paying any compensation.



The airlines will coordinate with the travel and tourism offices regarding reservations, but the responsibility rests on the airline for canceling the confirmed travel tickets issued by them, the report said.



The PACA been issuing regular instructions since the outbreak of pandemic on giving the traveller the choice between issuing a ticket with a new date or issuing a voucher for the value of the travel ticket valid for a year without deduction of any fees declared in the conditions of the ticket, it said.