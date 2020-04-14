Oman Joins OPEC+ Pact, Slashes Oil Production by 200,000 bpd

Oman has told its oil-producing companies to cut 200,000 barrels per day starting from May 1 until the end of June in line with OPEC+ crude supply reduction pact and will inform its customers of the same plan, its oil ministry said.

OPEC and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by up to 20%.

Gulf oil producer Oman is a member of the OPEC+ alliance.

On Tuesday, oil prices rose more than 1% after the main US energy forecasting agency predicted shale output in the world's biggest crude producer would fall by the most on record in April, adding to cuts from other major producers.

Brent futures rose 53 cents, or 1.7%, to $32.27 a barrel by 0420 GMT after settling 0.8% higher on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 32 cents, or 1.4%, at $22.73, having dropped 1.5% the previous session.