Oman: Over 300 Flights Cancelled Due to Borders' Closure

More than 300 flights to and from Oman have been cancelled, following the decision to close the country’s borders for a week to curb the spread of a new Covid-19 strain, said a report.

The decision, which was made by the Supreme Committee to deal with Covid-19, was announced on December 21, and came into effect at 1am the next day, Times of Oman reported.

“The decision to prevent entry and exit to and from the Sultanate from the ports of entry on land, sea and air for a period of seven days has led to 148 incoming passenger flights being cancelled, as well as another 159 departure flights,” said an official at Oman Airports. “The total number of flights cancelled therefore stands at 307.”

Although international flights have been cancelled, domestic flights operating inside the country continue to operate. Cargo planes, goods trucks and freight ships are also allowed access to Oman’s ports of entry and exit.

Travel agents in Oman say many who had booked tickets during this period have requested refunds, although some are considering their options as to whether they can postpone their journeys to January 2021, the report said.