Oman: Temporary Ban on Work Visas for Expats in Construction and Cleaning Industries

The Ministry of Manpower has suspended issuing visas to private sector establishments that deals with construction and cleaning work for six months.







In a statement issued on Monday, Ministry of Manpower said the decision is not applicable to those companies with more than 100 workers.



"The authorization for the recruitment of non-Omani manpower in private sector establishments engaged in construction and cleaning works shall be suspended for six months. The permit will continue with an outgoing allowance."



Article (2) of the decision read: "The decision does not apply to establishments employing 100 workers or more workers, establishments operating in the implementation of government projects, enterprises owned by full-time employers registered with the Public Authority for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises and establishments registered in the world category and based in free zones."