Oman: Travellers Get to Choose Hotel to Stay in for Compulsory 7-Day Quarantine

Oman’s Ministry of Social Development announced on Thursday all inbound passengers would be required to quarantine in hotels for at least seven days in an aim to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This latest measure follows a recent increase of COVID-19 regulations in the country including the extension of the border closure. Public places will also be closed for two weeks. The number of people allowed in private and public sector buildings has also been reduced.

The new stricter regulations have been taken in attempts to curb the emergence of the newly mutated virus first discovered in the UK and detected in a British citizen who landed in Oman in January.

The latest institutional quarantine procedures have been implemented in all Oman Airports since last Thursday and inbound passengers will be expected to book hotels once they land.

Citizens wishing to return home, however, should do so before 10 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, as “no individuals will be allowed to enter the Sultanate until the closure of land borders is lifted,” the health ministry said.