Omani Develops New App Designed to Help Job Seekers in Oman

An Omani entrepreneur has developed a mobile application that provides part-time and temporary job postings for fresh graduates, experienced and retired Omani professionals.





The ‘Dawam’ app has come as a boon for many Omanis who are looking for openings on a part-time or temporary basis.

In addition, it has job listings for fresh graduates and those who want to increase their income through part-time jobs.

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Msellem al Harthy, CEO of Malks Group and the brain behind the app said, “Technology helps people plan their lives and is a part of our everyday lives. “The app is catering to the experienced and retired employees who in most cases are required for consultancy or other roles for short periods of time. This is a win-win situation for both employers and employees.”

Harthy said that this is a one-stop-shop for everyone. “The app caters to citizens who have spare time before undergoing tertiary education, or those who have finished their studies. There will be opportunities for them to gain experience in the workforce - a valuable element in developing their skills.”

Since its launch a month ago, there has been tremendous feedback. “Many companies have tied up with us to post their employment opportunities. Some companies have already registered with us and we are on the lookout for more who wish to partner with us,” Harthy said.

The app’s design follows the guidelines of Oman’s government to help job seekers. Harthy said that he is confident that the app will cater to both employers and job seekers. “Adding value to the growth of Oman and Omanis is a core value of Malks Group,” he said.