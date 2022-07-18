OPEC Data: 13 Crudes Stand at $104.39

  1. Home
Published July 18th, 2022 - 10:40 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$104.39 a barrel on Friday, compared with US$102.66 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

Source: opec.org

 

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basrah Medium (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

