  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. OPEC, OPEC+ Reach Deal on Higher Production

OPEC, OPEC+ Reach Deal on Higher Production

Published July 19th, 2021 - 08:30 GMT
OPEC, OPEC+ Reach Deal on Higher Production
This means that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which held back an agreement a fortnight ago, is resolved for now. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Starting in August, the oil alliance will increase its daily production by 400,000 barrels per month, the members announced on Sunday after an online ministerial meeting.

The oil cartel OPEC and its partner countries, collectively called OPEC+, have agreed on a significant increase in oil production in view of the recovery of the global economy, said dpa international.

Also Read19th OPEC+, OPEC Meeting to Convene Today19th OPEC+, OPEC Meeting to Convene Today

Starting in August, the oil alliance will increase its daily production by 400,000 barrels per month, the members announced on Sunday after an online ministerial meeting.

This means that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which held back an agreement a fortnight ago, is resolved for now.

The UAE had wanted a higher production quota for itself.

Also Read19th OPEC+, OPEC Meeting to Convene TodayOil Prices Slip On Hopes of OPEC+ Output Deal

The situation will be looked at again in December 2021, the countries agreed.

The consequences for consumers, for example for those buying heating oil or car drivers, are difficult to foresee.

Tags:OPECOpec+OPEC production cutsSaudiArabiaUAE

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2021

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...