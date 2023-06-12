OpenAI CEO 'optimistic' on global AI coordination

ALBAWABA – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman of OpenAI, the company that made the famous ChatGPT, said on Monday that he is "quite optimistic" about prospects for global coordination on artificial intelligence (AI), Reuters reported.

Altman recently embarked on a tour around several international capital cities, the last of which was to Japan’s Tokyo, calling for AI regulation.

"I came to the trip ... sceptical that it was going to be possible in the short term to get global cooperation to reduce existential risk but I am now wrapping up the trip feeling quite optimistic we can get it done," he told students in Tokyo.

The public face of the startup, backed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), has been on a whirlwind tour looking also to capitalise on interest in generative AI, Reuters explained.

Regulators are working to adapt existing rules and create new guidelines to govern the use of generative AI. The European Union is moving ahead with its draft AI Act, which is expected to become law this year, while the United States is leaning toward adapting existing laws for AI rather than creating new legislation.

During his visit to Japan, Altman met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and said he was considering opening an office there.

"All of the conversations have progressed quite well," Altman said on Monday without providing details, according to Reuters.

"There's a long history of humans and machines working together here" in Japan, he highlighted.

Altman is due to visit Singapore, Indonesia and Australia before returning to the US.