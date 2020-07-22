Oracle to Establish MENA Cloud Data Centre in Saudi Arabia

Oracle Saudi Arabia has selected the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be the regional centre for its cloud data centre in the Mena region.

The centre, one of 20 global centres, was launched in Riyadh in the presence of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha; the Senior Vice President of Oracle for the Middle East, Africa and Central of Eastern Europe, Abdulrahman Al Thehaiban; and CEO of Oracle Saudi Arabia, Fahad Al-Tarif, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was chosen to be the first site in the Middle East and Africa region due to the strategic importance of the Saudi technology market, it added.