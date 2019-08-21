Orange County California Aims at Attracting ME Tourists

Orange County in California, US is hoping to lure more visitors from the Middle East during the summer months with promises of a fun-filled family holiday packed with adventure, entertainment and educational experiences.

Orange County is rich in natural surroundings, recreational areas, wide beaches, theme parks, world-renowned shopping malls and districts, as well as cultural, educational and adventurous activities making it a top destination to visit this summer, especially for families with kids.

“Orange County’s casual luxury lifestyle and environs are perfect for all families wanting to mix educational experiences with entertainment and nature for active, enlivening and a fun family escape. We hope a great number of visitors from the Middle East can join us this summer to enjoy all that the OC has to offer,” said Ed Fuller, president and CEO of Orange County Visitors Association (OCVA).

The top 5 things to do in the OC this summer:

1. Top Educational Activity: Discovery Cube OC

Discovery Cube Orange County give families a chance to experience multiple interactive exhibits revolving around learning and is the perfect place for kids to have a great time learning about science and space. Visitors can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo space rocket and they can operate a 34 meter (112 foot) radio telescope from the Discovery Cube. Children get to learn the basics of black holes and planets, as well as meet superheroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman as an introduction to discovering their own unique superpowers.

2. Top Fun Activity: Disneyland Park Anaheim

There’s magic in the streets, on the rides and in the kitchens of Anaheim's Disneyland – the original home of Disneyland. The family-friendly entertainment and food served inside the “Happiest Place on Earth” are an integral part of the visitor experience. Visitors will enjoy the projection show of “Mickey’s Mix Magic” which is lighting up the night at Disneyland Park as a celebration of the one and only Mickey Mouse. This nightly extravaganza creates a family-fun dance party throughout the park, with “DJ” Mickey spinning the new celebration song, “It’s a Good Time” along with new, fun takes on favourite Disney songs.

3. Top Nature Activity: Whale watching in Dana Point

Known as the “Whale Watching Capital of the West,” Dana Point is the best whale watching destination, including the greatest concentration of blue whales and dolphins on earth. From Dana Point Harbor, grey whales can be seen just seconds away by boat, and nearby are gigantic and gentle blue whales, fearsome killer whales and marine life in their natural habitat. Thousands of dolphins, sea lions, and sharks can be found year-round off the scenic coast of Orange County. Visitors can lean back and enjoy the abundant ocean life without leaving the comfort of the ship.

4. Top Adventure Activity: surfing and fishing in Huntington Beach

Known internationally as “Surf City USA,” Huntington Beach is regarded as one of the most important surfing cities in the United States. Visitors can register their kids in the surf school, where expert instructors are safety certified to teach private, group and corporate event lessons. All surfboards and wetsuits are provided. While parents can get into a deep sea fishing trip by renting a private boat offered by locals.

5. Top Dining Activity: Pirate Dinner Adventure

As the “World’s Most Interactive Dinner Show,” The Pirate Dinner Adventure takes the entire family on a journey featuring seafaring pirates, theatrical musical performances and action-packed stunts for a unique live entertainment experience. Family members will enjoy a swashbuckling time aboard an 18th-century ship for a night filled with laughter, excitement, drama and treasure.