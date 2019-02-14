Over 150,000 Hotel Rooms Under Construction in MEA

The UAE topped the MEA list for the largest number of rooms under construction with the total put at 56,570 rooms. (Shutterstock)

Hotel supply in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) continues to grow as the region has registered a total of 597 properties with 154,239 rooms currently under construction.

Of the total, about 446 hotels (127,115 rooms) are in the Middle East, while the rest are in the African region, the January Pipeline Report from STR Global showed.

The UAE topped the MEA list for the largest number of rooms under construction with the total put at 56,570 rooms.

Two other countries reported more than 10,000 rooms under construction: Saudi Arabia (43,463 rooms) and Qatar (13,633 rooms).

The Middle East room construction total represents a 21.0 per cent increase compared with January 2018 while the Africa room construction total represents a 4.2 per cent increase year over year.

The report also highlighted projects in the final planning and planning stages. A total of 43,876 rooms in 203 hotels were registered in the final planning stage and 69,247 rooms in 317 properties were recorded in the planning stage in the MEA region.