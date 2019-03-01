Over $20.4 Billion of Taxes Collected in Iran

Iran’s tax income rose 14.1 percent during the last Iranian calendar year. (Shutterstock)

The Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA) has collected 860 trillion rials (about $20.476 billion) of taxes since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2018), according to the acting head of INTA.

Making the remarks among the reporters on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Conference of Tax and Fiscal Policies on Tuesday, Mohammad Qasem Panahi said the figure shows that the estimated tax income for this year is already achieved by 83.5 percent, IRIB reported.

Read More

Iran Approves $3.5 Billion Worth of Foreign Direct Investment

Iran Extends Support to Foreign Investors in Renewable Energy Sector

Iran’s tax income rose 14.1 percent during the last Iranian calendar year (March 2017- March 2018) to reach 1.15 quadrillion rials (about $26.6 billion), according to the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

President Hassan Rouhani’s economic strategy is to significantly reduce the government’s dependency on oil and instead collect tax more systematically.