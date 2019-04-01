Over 40 Percent of Kuwaiti University Graduates Unemployed

Statistics revealed by the concerned authority show 41.2% of the Kuwaiti university graduates are unemployed. (Shutterstock)

Statistics revealed by the concerned authority show 41.2% of the Kuwaiti university graduates are unemployed, and the largest proportion (75%) among them are holders of low degrees, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The statistics added the largest proportion (31.4%) of the workforce in the country – citizens and residents – hold intermediate school certificates. Kuwait is second only to Oman, which has the highest percentage of middle-class workers after Saudi Arabia, in the proportion of Bachelor’s holders (15.9%) of the total labor force in the country.

The percentage of illiterates working in Kuwait is 7.3%, the highest among the GCC countries, followed by Bahrain with 4.1%. Kuwait is considered the highest Gulf country when it comes to holders of primary school certificates with 23.3%, the secondary school certificates 12.7% and 4.7% diploma holders.

As for the distribution of citizens in the labor market in terms of education, the statistics showed 2.7% of Kuwaitis hold Doctorate and Master’s degrees, 40.8% are university graduates, 20.9% for diploma holders, 20% secondary and equivalent certifi- cates, and 13.4% for intermediate.